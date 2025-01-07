'Suits all parties': Rangers urged to sign £10m 31y/o and told to consider their options

Sky pundit feels England stopper would be good fit at Ibrox

Rangers have been told to “consider their options” following Jack Butland’s injury, with fellow England internationalist Sam Johnstone suggested as a possible replacement for the goalkeeper.

Butland remains sidelined after suffering an internal bleed in his leg on New Year’s Eve and there has been no definitive prognosis on when the 31-year-old former Stoke City and Manchester United man will return.

His understudy Liam Kelly has started Rangers’ past two matches - a 3-0 win over Celtic and a 3-3 draw with Hibs - and is in line to play on Thursday night when manager Philippe Clement takes his team to Dens Park to face Dundee.

Sam Johnstone is currently back-up to Jose Sa at Wolves. | Wolves via Getty Images

However, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes that Rangers require strengthening in the goalkeeping department and has put forward Johnstone as an option after he lost his place to Jose Sa in the Wolves starting XI under their new manager Vitor Pereira.

"Sam Johnstone moving to Rangers could be a move that suits all parties,” said Goodman, who had a brief spell as a player with Motherwell. “I was baffled when Wolves paid £10 million for him from Crystal Palace as I didn't really see him as an upgrade on Jose Sa and he wasn't performing well enough to be Palace's first-choice. I found it strange when you look at how careful Wolves have had to be with spending and FFP in recent times.”

Adding in interview with Plejmo.com, Goodman continued: "Rangers have to consider their options in the transfer window after Jack Butland's injury. A permanent move could be dependent on the price tag but a loan is likely to come down to whether Sam Johnstone would be interested in a move to Scotland."

Jack Butland is currently sidelined by a internal bleed in his leg. | Getty Images

Johnstone, 31, started his career at Manchester United and has also spent permanent spells at West Brom and Crystal Palace. He has been capped four times by England.