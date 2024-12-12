Spurs can 'destroy' Rangers as Celtic hero spells out big danger in Europa League showdown

Counter-attacking threat of EPL spelled out to Ibrox giants

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has warned Rangers that Tottenham Hotspur have the potential to “destroy” them when they meet on Europa League duty on Thursday night.

Ange Postecoglou takes his Spurs team north for a ‘battle of Britain’ clash against Philippe Clement’s Rangers in one of the most anticipated matches of the season.

Postecoglou is not stranger to Scottish football after spending two trophy-laden campaigns as Celtic boss, but he returns a manager under pressure after Tottenham’s inconsistent form in the English Premiership has left them floundering in mid-table.

Tottenham train at Ibrox ahead of Thursday's mouthwatering Europa League clash. | SNS Group

The Australian needs a win to ease some of the pressure on him, but with speedy players such as Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski in his armoury, Lennon says Rangers have to be wary of a wounded animal.

“When you watch Ange’s teams, you are going to get entertainment there,” said Lennon. “There is that unpredictability about him because he likes to play a certain way.

“I think it's fascinating at times to watch. I really enjoy the attacking philosophy and although Spurs fans enjoy it, they do want to see some consistency.

“Last season he didn't play European football so they were able to start the season in great form. I just think that with both European games and domestic games it can take a toll.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is under mounting pressure. | SNS Group

“When Spurs click on the counter-attack, they can destroy any team. That will be the danger for Rangers. They have had injury problems and their form has been very inconsistent, so it will be interesting to see the team that Ange Postecoglou puts out.”