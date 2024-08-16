SPFL break silence on Celtic-Rangers away ticket row and reveal when five per cent allocation will return
The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has confirmed that the first two Old Firm matches of the season will be played without away fans - but that the plan for five per cent allocations for travelling supporters will come into force later in the season.
It emerged earlier this week that Celtic had decided not to grant access to Rangers fans for the first derby of the season at Parkhead on Sunday, September 1, following discussions with the police and Glasgow City Council. This in turn led to a statement from Rangers stating that they would also not permit Celtic fans into Ibrox for the January 2 derby next year.
Now the league's governing body has broken its silence on the matter, confirming that the agreement brokered last season for five per cent away allocations for such fixtures is to be put back until later in the 2024/25 campaign. The third Old Firm derby of the season, currently scheduled for March 15, would be the first opportunity to welcome away supporters back for the fixture.
In a statement, the SPFL wrote: "Following recent media coverage around the issue of away tickets for matches between Rangers and Celtic, the SPFL has spoken with both clubs and can confirm it has been agreed between all three parties that: the September 2024 and January 2025 William Hill Premiership matches between Rangers and Celtic will take place with a zero allocation for away supporters
"Thereafter, Rangers and Celtic will provide ticket allocations of around 5 per cent of respective stadium capacity for away supporters, for SPFL matches between the two clubs. This remains subject to all necessary requirements being satisfied at both Ibrox and Celtic Park."
An SPFL spokesperson added: "The presence of away fans is a vital ingredient of the passion, drama and excitement that is the hallmark of the William Hill Premiership. We are pleased that Rangers and Celtic are committed to achieving the return of away supporters to their derby matches as soon as possible."
