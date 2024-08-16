It will now be mid-March next year before travelling supporters attend fixture

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has confirmed that the first two Old Firm matches of the season will be played without away fans - but that the plan for five per cent allocations for travelling supporters will come into force later in the season.

It emerged earlier this week that Celtic had decided not to grant access to Rangers fans for the first derby of the season at Parkhead on Sunday, September 1, following discussions with the police and Glasgow City Council. This in turn led to a statement from Rangers stating that they would also not permit Celtic fans into Ibrox for the January 2 derby next year.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the league's governing body has broken its silence on the matter, confirming that the agreement brokered last season for five per cent away allocations for such fixtures is to be put back until later in the 2024/25 campaign. The third Old Firm derby of the season, currently scheduled for March 15, would be the first opportunity to welcome away supporters back for the fixture.

Away fans won't be present at the first two Old Firm matches. | SNS Group

In a statement, the SPFL wrote: "Following recent media coverage around the issue of away tickets for matches between Rangers and Celtic, the SPFL has spoken with both clubs and can confirm it has been agreed between all three parties that: the September 2024 and January 2025 William Hill Premiership matches between Rangers and Celtic will take place with a zero allocation for away supporters

"Thereafter, Rangers and Celtic will provide ticket allocations of around 5 per cent of respective stadium capacity for away supporters, for SPFL matches between the two clubs. This remains subject to all necessary requirements being satisfied at both Ibrox and Celtic Park."