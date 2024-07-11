Chairman apologies to fans and says he will give personal address by end of month

Rangers have confirmed they are close to a deal with the Scottish Football Association to lease Hampden Park for the start of the 2024/25 campaign - but are unable to say exactly when Ibrox will be ready for operation again.

Due to a delay in the arrival of construction materials for planned works on the Copland Stand, Rangers can’t use Ibrox to stage matches during July and August at least. The situation has led to club officials entering negotiations with the SFA over renting out Hampden for up to five matches in August - potentially two Champions League qualifiers, a Premier Sports Cup tie and Premiership matches against Motherwell and Ross County. Murrayfield had also been mooted as a possibility, but Rangers' preference is to remain in Glasgow.

Speaking for the first time since the news emerged of problems at Ibrox, chairman John Bennett apologised to supporters for the "uncertainty" of the situation at the club and revealed that an agreement with the SFA should be brokered within the next few days, with all parties now in the “final stages” of negotiations.

“First I’d like to apologise on behalf of the club for the uncertainty that this delayed project has caused to our season ticket holders, hospitality clients, partners and the wider support of this football club," Bennett wrote on the Rangers website.

"The number of variables in this situation has made it extremely difficult to bring the one thing we all crave – certainty. Nevertheless, we are closing in on the most immediate solution - a suitable venue at which to fulfil our fixtures and house our support.

"While the ongoing delay means that the club is unable to fix a date for our return to Ibrox, we anticipate that this will become clearer upon delivery of the necessary materials to Glasgow. Rangers thanks the Scottish FA and the SPFL for their strong support in working to this solution.

