Rebirth of Ianis Hagi: From Rangers outcast to Old Firm standout and what the future holds

Romanian proves himself all over again with Celtic display

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s hard to believe it’s now five years ago this month since Ianis Hagi arrived at Rangers. The Romanian international’s recent impact has felt like that of a new player.

Initially signed in January 2020 on loan from Belgian club Genk, Hagi agreed a permanent contract amid Covid disruption four months later. He had only recently turned 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal struck with Genk and the player was described as being full of “enterprising” clauses. So enterprising that they eventually ended up keeping him on the sidelines and training with the youths. Rangers fans despaired, as did Hagi and his famous football-playing father, Georghe, who had some less than complimentary things to say about the Rangers hierarchy amid the deadlock.

Some suspected that it was a case of the longer Hagi was exiled from Rangers, the better he was getting in the eyes of the fans.

Rangers' Ianis Hagi celebrates scoring the opener in the 3-0 win over Celtic at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Absence makes the heart grow fonder after all. Hagi has proved himself all over again. He said he always knew he would. His performance against Celtic on Thursday, when he scored his side’s opening goal in the comprehensive 3-0 win, underlined his status as one of the team’s most creative players, if not the most creative.

He is now 26. It’s not a case of an old head on young shoulders anymore. He is in his pomp, or at least should be. He is also hard-bitten. He reflected on finally scoring his maiden Old Firm goal just weeks after playing and scoring – directly from a corner, no less - for Rangers B team in an SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Stenhousemuir in Stirling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was shortly after his comeback had been swiftly interrupted by a red card against St Johnstone.

“Football is not just all fun and will all go perfect,” he reflected. “It's part of a football player's career and as long as they respect football, they love what they do and they train 100 per cent no matter the situation, things will, somehow or other, sort out for them.

“I'm obviously an example of that recently but I've been through situations. Even though I'm only 26, it's probably my 10th or 11th season at senior level. I've been captain of a team when I was 16, 17. I'm one of the captains of the national team. I've been through a lot until now. Thankfully I'm mature enough to understand certain situations in football and how the business part of it (impacts).”

Ianis Hagi and Mohamed Diomande celebrate Rangers' opener. | SNS Group

We might never know the exact nature of the contract problem that saw his Rangers career grind to a halt after he had recovered from a serious knee injury. It was clearly a financial issue relating to appearances. Similarly, how it was resolved, following talks between Rangers and the player and his representatives, will likely be kept between those who brokered the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issue pre-dated Philippe Clement’s arrival and was no doubt a source of intense frustration for the Rangers manager. One wonders what might have been. Clement will surely have these thoughts as there were games earlier this season when Rangers were crying out for the invention Hagi showed against Celtic, where he was the most elegant player on view.