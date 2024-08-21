21-year-old hopes to build on St Johnstone appearance

When Borna Barisic’s parting words to Robbie Fraser were “be ready, you are the future,” neither he nor the young player who was the recipient of this advice can have expected the future to arrive so quickly.

After all, although still only 21, Fraser's Ibrox career has been a slow burner to date. The left-back is already overdue a testimonial having joined the club at just seven-years old. An obvious question to him might be, 'Tell us about your first day at the club?' But does he even remember it? He does, it seems.

“I used to be quite a nervous, shy boy coming in,” he recalled. “I didn't really take to being around the players that much, but I feel I've come out of my shell now. And now I want to kick on from here.”

That opportunity has potentially been hastened due to the misfortune of a teammate. Ridvan Yilmaz picked up a leg injury in last week’s Champions League qualifying defeat to Dynamo Kyiv and now looks set for an absence of up to six weeks. Jefte filled in at left-back in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win over St Johnstone and Fraser then made his first appearance of the season when he replaced Rabbi Matondo with eight minutes left.

He caught the eye with a precise cut back for Cyriel Dessers, who swept just wide. The striker then made sure he recognised the assist from the left by turning towards Fraser and putting his thumb up.

It was an example of what the left back can do but perhaps has not had the opportunity to showcase often enough. A report by the SFA published on Wednesday spelled out the limited playing time being given to players aged in the 'goldilocks zone' of 16-21 in the Premiership.

Robbie Fraser in action for Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup win over St Johnstone on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

It was utterly damning, with Rangers among the worst offenders. Players aged under 21 made up only 5.5 per cent of playing time at the Ibrox club in the last calendar year of league football. Only three clubs - Motherwell, Dundee and Hibs - made it above 10 per cent.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement was consulted in this study and he will know that while his first priority is pegging back Celtic, there is a benefit in bringing through younger players. He name-checked Fraser in a press conference last week as he assessed the options in the wake of the Yilmaz prognosis and the summer departure of Barisic, who was first-choice left back for several years.

“It's fantastic to hear,” said Fraser. “It's exactly what you want. I'm working every day to try and capitalise on any moments I can get. Of course, Ridvan is a great player and the team will miss him. But it's an opportunity for me to step in and try and show what I can do.”