Rangers transfer dilemma: Temptation to cash in diminishing chips after major development

Former hero’s star has fallen after one mistake too many

Barry Ferguson labelled it one of the hardest decisions he has taken as a coach and there can be no doubting the severity of dropping No 1 goalkeeper Jack Butland for a game of such magnitude as was the Europa League quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao.

Cast your eye through the Rangers squad and Butland, a 32-year-old with England caps, stands out as one of the leading lights. He is one of the highest paid players at Ibrox and up until fairly recently, was deemed the only player not for sale as clubs back down south monitored his progress. That star has fallen sharply, though.

When Butland arrived in the summer of 2023 to replace Allan McGregor, it was seen as a significant coup for Rangers. His first season in Govan was largely flawless and he was subject of a bid from Nottingham Forest in January 2024. They went on to sign Matz Sels from Strasbourg, who is now Belgium’s No 1 keeper. It was a sliding doors moment for both keepers.

Butland was touted for a recall to the England squad this time last year. Then manager Gareth Southgate came to watch him but ended up plumping for three Premier League keepers instead. It would be fair to state that Butland has not been the same since.

Dropping him for Liam Kelly on Thursday night was the nadir for Butland. Kelly is a solid pro and a proficient goalkeeper, yet he does not have the same pedigree or stature as Butland. That the 29-year-old looked solid throughout and made an excellent penalty save from Alex Berenguer to ensure a 0-0 draw is a real credit to the former Motherwell man, who has not let Rangers down since rejoining them last summer. However, it was never anticipated that he would oust Butland.

The sad fact for Butland is that recent months have been peppered with errors, on the highest stage against Manchester United and Celtic but also in more humdrum matches against the likes of St Mirren, Motherwell and Dundee. His latest gaffe last weekend against Hibs when allowing Dylan Levitt’s shot to squirm through his grasp forced Ferguson into action. It was a brave call by the interim head coach when you consider Butland’s status and popularity in the dressing room, but as a manager, you have to act when an employee makes frequent mistakes.

Kelly surely now has the gloves for the rest of the season. Ferguson will be delighted with the display from the Scotland internationalist and with Butland’s confidence no doubt low following the events of the past few days, it is hard to see a way back for him this term.

What the long-term future holds for the former Stoke and Man Utd stopper is perhaps more intriguing. He has two more years remaining on his contract at Ibrox and is not here to warm the bench. He has spoken of his joy at being in Glasgow, competing for trophies and playing in Europe. At his age, he should be entering his prime years as a goalkeeper.

It is well documented that Rangers are going through another summer of change with the impending takeover from the 49ers consortium. Players will come and go. It seemed inconceivable last June that Butland would be one of them, when then manager Philippe Clement warded away any suitors. But now there is a big decision to make.