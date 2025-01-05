Rangers to seek Hibs penalty explanation as transfer situation addressed - 'I don't have that money'

Hibs are awarded a penalty after Josh Campbell is fouled in the box by Rangers forward Ianis Hagi. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Clement frustrated after 3-3 draw at Easter Road

Philippe Clement will wait to hear what Willie Collum has to say about the second-half penalty the Rangers manager claims changed the game in the 3-3 draw at Easter Road against Hibs.

The Ibrox side suffered on the road once again just days after Clement had enjoyed one of his best days as Rangers manager with a 3-0 win over Celtic.

However, familiar defensive frailties reared their head again against Hibs to cancel out Hamza Igamane's brilliant hat-trick. Clement later complained about the penalty from which Martin Boyle struck his second of the game to make it 2-2 after 58 minutes. Rangers were 2-0 up after 20 minutes.

Few watching saw anything contentious about the award after Ianis Hagi had tangled with Josh Campbell inside the box. Referee John Beaton pointed to the spot and the VAR officials saw no reason to interfere.

But Clement wants to hear Collum’s view of the incident. The Head of Refereeing has already offered one apology to Rangers this season after the Ibrox side were denied a penalty in the Premier Sports Cup final last month. Clement clearly expects another.

“The penalty situation I don't understand,” he said. “It's a situation with a small collision between two players at top speed, where even the attacking players gets Ianis down by getting his legs from behind. Giving penalties like this, then you need to ask players with every contact to go down, which I don't want. That's not how you want football to be played. That was a very important moment in the game, because you create momentum for Hibs.”

Although Rangers edged ahead again after 73 minutes when Igamane completed his hat-trick, Rocky Bushiri headed in Hibs’ equaliser with eight minutes left after slack marking at a corner. But Clement still felt the penalty was the turning point.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement remonstrates with fourth official Chris Graham during the 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I asked the referees why they see it's a penalty, because I need to explain that also to my players,” he said.“That's an important thing. We don't agree for the moment.

“In that way, we will see how the (Key Match Incident Review) panel and Willie Collum will say about that,” he added. “I'm curious, because if these things will be a penalty, then there will be a lot of penalties this season and the year to come in Scotland, I think.”

Meanwhile, Clement also hinted that Rangers might not be in a position to recruit replacements this month after they saw another defender limp off against Hibs. Dujon Sterling suffered a foot knock and was replaced in the second half. The Ibrox side already have John Souttar, James Tavernier, Leon Balogun and Neraysho Kasanwirjo on the sidelines.

Leon King replaced Sterling to play his first minutes of the season and was beaten by Bushiri in the air for 3-3. Asked whether Rangers will explore the market for replacements in the next month, Clement said: “That's something that (new CEO) Patrick (Stewart) will address towards you guys. He wants to give the explanation for what is the plan for January.”

It doesn’t sound like Clement will be given the funds he clearly wants to bring in replacements. Souttar and Tavernier will not return anytime soon and Clement was unsure when Balogun will be ready, with Rangers’ next game as soon as this Thursday when they travel to face Dundee.