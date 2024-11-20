Rangers title-winning duo reunite as former Ibrox boss hits out at 'snakes' behind the scenes

Ex-Rangers management team back together

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale has linked up again with Steven Gerrard after hitting out at "snakes" who undermined him as a manager.

Beale has been appointed as Gerrard's assistant coach at Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, rekindling a partnership from their time together at both Ibrox and with Aston Villa. A short statement on Al-Ettifaq’s X account read: “Michael Beale joins Steven Gerrard’s first-team coaching staff as assistant coach.”

Together, Gerrard and Beale guided Rangers to their first Premiership title in 10 years in 2021. Beale moved to Villa with Gerrard in November 2021 before becoming a boss in his own right at QPR the following summer.

Unsuccessful stints in charge at Rangers and Sunderland followed, and Beale was sacked by the Black Cats in February after only 12 matches in charge.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and assistant Michael Beale back in 2020.

Speaking to Inside the Academy, the 44-year-old has claimed that his time as a boss was hampered by people who made life difficult for him behind the scenes. "Around a couple of the moves I've had as a manager, I saw loads of snakes and people come out of the woodwork. And I didn't like it," Beale said.

"It made me uncomfortable, and perhaps I would've made better decisions if those people weren't around, but that's for another time. Ultimately, I'm very, very fortunate that I've been a manager at QPR, Glasgow Rangers, 52,000 (fans), Sunderland, 44,000 in the Championship. I've worked in the Premier League, I've worked in Serie A and I've worked in over 60 games in Europe across the Europa League and Champions League.

"So I have 257 games in the system, 77 games as a manager and at 44 years of age I feel like I'm at the start of my career. In that sense, I still feel like I'm a young coach."

Gerrard, fired by Villa in October 2022, joined Al-Ettifaq last summer and led them to sixth in the Saudi Pro League in his first season.