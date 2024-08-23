Vice-chairman’s strong impact at St Mirren laid bare by Robinson

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has admitted vice-chairman Jim Gillespie would be a “huge loss” if reports about a move to the Rangers boardroom came to fruition.

It has been reported that the Ibrox club had targeted Gillespie for their chief executive position, which was vacated by James Bisgrove in May, and ahead of St Mirren’s Premiership game against Celtic in Paisley on Sunday, Robinson said: “I can’t comment on anything about what’s been written about Jim. Obviously, any conversation I’ve had in recent days is purely about St Mirren, about how we can get signings in.

“So Jim has been fantastic for me. He’s been a driving force behind the football club since I’ve been here. He was a driving force behind me coming here and he’s pushed the club massively forward on and off the football pitch. So if it’s true, and I have no idea if it is – I’ve not asked the question. It’s none of my business. My business is St Mirren, but he would be a huge loss for us.”

After being knocked out the Conference League qualifiers by Norwegian side Brann, the Buddies lost 1-0 to Dundee United in their Premier Sports Cup tie at Tannadice last Sunday. However, Robinson is expecting his side to put up the tough fight they usually do against Celtic.

The Northern Irishman said: “Sunday’s game was just a game too soon in terms of getting the squad back up again, but we’ve had a good rest this week. It’s hard task against Celtic which tests everybody to the limit, but that’s what you’re in football for.”

New signing, former Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips, will be added to Robinson’s squad and he hopes to see skipper Mark O’Hara back in action following a thigh injury. He said: “Killian adds a body to our midfield area. We probably don’t have any bodies really back from the Dundee United game but as I say, Killian is in potentially and Mark O’Hara.