Rangers takeover: How a $6billion NFL franchise could be set to transform Ibrox club

Rangers are the subject of a multi-million pound takeover bid by American football side the San Francisco 49ers, it has been claimed.

Reports state that the Ibrox side are in advanced talks with potential investors over a deal that would see the $6billion NFL franchise become the largest single shareholder in the club.

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe, who is also head of 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, is said to be heading up the consortium along with another unnamed US businessman.

Marathe, listed by Forbes as having a personal worth of around £4.7billion, was at the forefront of the deal that saw 49ers Enterprises take ownership of Leeds United in 2023. It now appears that the group is looking to branch out into Scottish football.

A similar deal was struck last year after the Scottish FA changed its rules on dual ownership to allow Bill Foley's Black Knight consortium - who own Bournemouth - to buy a 25 per cent stake in Hibs.

Hearts are also in talks with Brighton owner Tony Bloom over a possible investment in return for a minority shareholding having already linked up with his recruitment firm Jamestown Analytics.

Rangers have fallen significantly behind Celtic both on and off the pitch in recent years with the financial gulf between the two clubs growing ever wider. Celtic, who recently posted a £43.9million pre-tax profit for the six months to December 31, 2024, broke their transfer record twice last summer while Rangers embarked on squad rebuild driven by the need to reduce the wage bill after posting a £17m loss last year.

However, if an agreement can be reached between Rangers and 49ers Enterprises before the end of the season it could open the door to a major cash injection ahead of the summer transfer window which would allow for some much-needed investment in the first-team playing squad. Rangers would also gain access to data-driven recruitment technology and new commercial opportunities in the US.

Any takeover would require shareholder approval while Rangers complex ownership structure would make any deal complicated with Dave King, the largest single shareholder, owning 13 per cent, Douglas Park 12 per cent and various other directors owning 10 per cent or less.

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson gave his reaction to the news on the Go Radio Football Show.

"It will be interesting to see if anything comes from it," he said. "That is one thing about the new chairman and chief executive. They have to bring external investment into the club. It has been clear that has been needed. Over the coming months hopefully that is the case."

Asked if existing shareholders could be convinced to sell, Ferguson added: "Well you want what is best for the club. And if somebody is coming in and willing to pay what the shares are valued at or what they are worth then I would imagine the shareholders would do a deal. It is not just a case of coming in and buying the shares.

"These new shareholders, if that is going to be what is happening, are going to invest more money into the club. That is certainly what is needed. Look, I wouldn't get too excited about it just now but it is good to see that things are happening in the background.