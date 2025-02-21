Rangers suffer fresh John Souttar injury blow as updates given on Danilo and Oscar Cortes

Scotland defender back on the sidelines

Rangers defender John Souttar has been ruled out of Saturday's match against St Mirren after suffering a fresh injury blow.

The Scotland centre-back recently returned from a six week lay-off caused by a calf strain picked up in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on December 12.

He made his comeback off the bench in the 1-0 win over Union Saint Gilloise on January 30 that sealed Rangers progress to the last 16 of the Europa League and has started the last two Scottish Premiership matches against Ross County and Hearts, scoring in the 4-0 win against the former and having a goal ruled out for offside in the 3-1 victory over the latter.

Rangers defender John Souttar has picked up another injury although it is not expected to be long-term. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Souttar was replaced in the 77th minute of the match at Tynecastle Park with Clement confirming that the 28-year-old picked up another injury against his former club.

However, the Belgian head coach does not expect his first-choice defender to be out for long this time, which will also be good news for Scotland head coach Steve Clarke ahead of next month’s Nations League play-off double-header against Greece.

"John Souttar injured himself during the Hearts game, that’s why I had to take him off,” Clement confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday. “It is not long-term but he will be out for the weekend.”

The Rangers manager also provided updates on Brazilian striker Danilo, who has not featured since injuring his shoulder against Aberdeen on January 15, and Colombian winger Oscar Cortes, who has made only three starts this season in an injury-ravaged campaign since returning on a season-long loan from Lens ahead of a permanent move this summer.

"Danilo is back training and is available for selection," Clement said. "Cortes is back training but still has a way to go after being a long time out."

As well as missing Souttar, Rangers will also be without Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling and Connor Barron for the visit of the Buddies. “From those four I expect a few of them to be back in training at the end of next week,” Clement continued.

Clement also gave his reaction to Rangers' draw for the Europa League last 16, which has paired them against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

"It's an exciting European draw against a team and manager with a lot of quality," he added. "I know a lot of the players well, it's a really good team and a stadium full of passionate fans like ours.