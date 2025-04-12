Rangers star gives two-word response to transfer exit rumours in social media post

Romanian had been linked with move to Fenerbahce

Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi has poured cold water on reports that he wants to leave Ibrox at the end of the season for Fenerbahce.

The Romanian internationalist started Rangers’ goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Ibrox club’s Europa League quarter-final and is set to play a part against Aberdeen in a Premiership match on Sunday.

Ianis Hagi played for Rangers against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. | SNS Group

Hagi’s future has come under scrutiny all this season after the Ibrox side made him available for transfer last summer. However, the ex-Fiorentina man decided to stay in Glasgow and has been part of the first-team squad under former manager Philippe Clement and now the club’s interim boss Barry Ferguson.

Rangers are set to undergo a squad overhaul in the summer, with the 49ers locked in takeover talks and a sporting director to be appointed. As a result, many of the squad’s long-term futures are unclear and reports surfaced on Friday that Fenerbahce - who played Rangers in Europe earlier this month - are interested in bringing Hagi to Istanbul, with the player supposedly “wanting” a fresh start.

Hagi, however, took to social media platform X on Saturday afternoon and quoted one of the newspaper stories labelling it as “fake news”. The player has repeated his desire in the past to carve out a place for himself at Rangers and is currently under contract until the summer of 2025.