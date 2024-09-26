Rangers release major update on Ibrox ahead of Hibs clash as green light granted

Away fans will be accommodated as Govan venue gets green light

Rangers have confirmed that Ibrox will be at full capacity for this weekend’s Premiership match against Hibs following delayed construction work on the Copland Stand.

The Glasgow club’s home stadium has not been in full use since mid-May, with Philippe Clement’s men only able to return last week for the Premier Sports Cup clash with Dundee following a temporary flit to Hampden Park. The game against the Dees was staged with the Copland Road Stand only partially open, but with Ibrox now granted a full safety certificate, the whole arena will be open for the visit of Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will mean that away supporters will be housed, allaying fears of a reduced or even completely cut allocation. Hibs will now rush out plans to put just over 900 briefs on sale to their fans.

The Copland Stand is now fully operational. | SNS Group

Rangers started improvement works for disabled facilities at Ibrox in the early summer but after delays for construction materials arriving in Govan from Asia, they were forced to seek temporary accommodation. It will therefore come as a major boost that their stadium is now fully operational.

A statement from Rangers read: “Rangers are pleased to confirm the reopening of the Copland Rear, and therefore the full capacity of Ibrox Stadium for Sunday’s Scottish Premiership match with Hibernian.

“The club cannot thank our loyal supporters enough for their patience in these last number of weeks as works in the Copland Stand to provide top-class facilities for our disabled supporters, as well as an increase in overall capacity, have been ongoing.