McCann endorses Ferguson’s credentials for Ibrox hotseat

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil McCann has stressed Barry Ferguson possesses all the ingredients to be a permanent Rangers manager and confirmed his backroom team are eager to remain by his side if he’s appointed on a full-time basis.

The Ibrox assistant coach was speaking for the first time since what he described as a “surprise” phone call from Ferguson inviting him to join his team in February. McCann has been by the interim manager's side for six games along with Billy Dodds, Allan McGregor and Issame Charai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have won four of those matches and though they lost to Fenerbahce at Ibrox, still progressed to the last eight of the Europa League on penalties. They twice came back from two-goal deficits against Dundee on Saturday night before scoring a winner through Cyriel Dessers in time added on to clinch a 4-3 win.

Neil McCann has enjoyed being assistant to Barry Ferguson at Rangers. | SNS Group

It has certainly never been boring but time will tell whether Rangers’ prospective new owners, 49ers Enterprises, are ready to put their faith in Ferguson when their takeover bid, expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, is completed.

McCann has no fears about Ferguson’s readiness for such a position despite a less than stellar CV and insists the current backroom staff will be eager to answer the call. As it stands, Ferguson, McCann, Dodds and McGregor are only contracted until the end of the season. Charai, who was brought in by Ferguson’s sacked predecessor Philippe Clement, is tied to the club for longer.

“In-house, speaking to Fergie and as a coaching staff, none of us are frightened of a challenge, not one of us,” stressed McCann. “And if it was to be presented to us I don't think there'd be any of us would say, ‘no, it's not for us’. But as I said it's too far of a distance to even encourage that. I've said many, many times we've got a huge game coming up against Hibs (on Saturday) who are 15 unbeaten in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not my place to tell - if it is a new ownership coming - if he should get the job,” he added, when asked specifically about Ferguson’s credentials. “What I would say is that I've been very impressed by how he wants to work. He’s shown a willingness to allow Doddsy and I a lot of say on the training field and in matches.

"A lot of people maybe thought from his coaching CV that he maybe wouldn't even be ready to even take this position. I think he's proved that wrong. So it's not my place to say but I don't think anybody in this building will tell you anything different.”

Meanwhile, McCann has given an update on the hamstring injury which ruled on-loan winger Vaclav Cerny out of Saturday night’s thrilling win over Dundee at Dens Park. He said he was “hopeful” he might be involved against Hibs but with the first leg of the quarter-final first leg clash against Athletic Club to come on Thursday night at Ibrox, they were taking “no risks” with the player’s health.

Vaclav Cerny remains a doubt for Rangers' match against Hibs. | SNS Group

“He's making really good progress so we're hopeful that he'll be involved on Saturday,” said McCann. “We've got such big games coming up, Saturday is one of them, but as you know the European games are huge so we just have to be guided by him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have already received some welcome news in relation to Cerny after Police Scotland confirmed they will be taking no further action following his ‘watergate’ antics when celebrating Igamane’s winner at Celtic Park last month.