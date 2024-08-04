Flag has been widely condemned by Gers supporters

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have launched an investigation into an "unacceptable" pro-Nazi banner that appeared in the away end during their 0-0 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The blue flag with a Totenkopf skull - also known as the "death head" - was hung from the section housing the Rangers supporters in Gorgie. The symbol represented the SS during the Second World War and became the logo of the 3rd SS Totenkopf Panzer Division, which committed war crimes during the six-year conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not the first time in the past 12 months that the Totenkopf skull has been on a flag at a Rangers match, with such insignia on display during their match at Ibrox against Aberdeen last season on Armed Forces Day. And the latest sighting of the image has sparked wide condemnation from the Rangers support online and the club itself, with a probe already under way from the hierarchy at Ibrox.

Rangers and their supporters have widely condemned the banner | SNS Group

A statement from Rangers, given to The Scottish Sun, read: “Clearly this flag is absolutely unacceptable and the club condemns the displaying of it within our stadium in the strongest possible terms. The club can confirm an investigation is now under way."