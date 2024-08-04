Rangers probe 'unacceptable' pro-Nazi flag at Hearts match as UEFA keep close eye ahead of Dynamo Kyiv clash
Rangers have launched an investigation into an "unacceptable" pro-Nazi banner that appeared in the away end during their 0-0 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.
The blue flag with a Totenkopf skull - also known as the "death head" - was hung from the section housing the Rangers supporters in Gorgie. The symbol represented the SS during the Second World War and became the logo of the 3rd SS Totenkopf Panzer Division, which committed war crimes during the six-year conflict.
It is not the first time in the past 12 months that the Totenkopf skull has been on a flag at a Rangers match, with such insignia on display during their match at Ibrox against Aberdeen last season on Armed Forces Day. And the latest sighting of the image has sparked wide condemnation from the Rangers support online and the club itself, with a probe already under way from the hierarchy at Ibrox.
A statement from Rangers, given to The Scottish Sun, read: “Clearly this flag is absolutely unacceptable and the club condemns the displaying of it within our stadium in the strongest possible terms. The club can confirm an investigation is now under way."
Rangers are in European action on Tuesday night when they face Dynamo Kyiv in a Champions League qualifier in Lublin. The match has been moved to Poland due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, as UEFA matches cannot be played in the country. The Scotsman understands that UEFA are aware of the banner at Tynecastle on Saturday and will monitor proceedings on Tuesday night.
