Rangers player swerves injury run by making big changes in his diet

Belgian shares secret to his good run of form

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicolas Raskin revealed he turned to the chefs at Rangers training ground after giving his career some food for thought.

The 23-year-old midfielder looked the part after signing from Standard Liege in January 2023, but had a unsettled patch through various injuries. However, after a change of diet, he has emerged as a key player for Philippe Clement’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of Sunday’s William Hill Premiership trip to Ross County, the former Belgium youth international spoke about his new eating regime which has seen him slim down.

Raskin said: “I was a bit asking myself questions at the time because I’ve never really been injured before. And when I came, I had four injuries in one and a half years. So I was thinking, I’m doing something wrong to have those injuries.

Nicolas Raskin, right, has been in good form for Rangers. | SNS Group

“So I thought about it a bit about it and I thought maybe I gained a bit too much weight, too powerful. So I just work on my weight and try to get it lower to be lighter and to avoid all those small injuries.

“I came back here one day and I asked the people that take care of the food here, if somebody can help me in that way, and then I could have an agreement with one of the chefs upstairs and he’s making me the food for the evening, so I just go and take my food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And yeah, it’s better for me, so I don’t have to think too much about what I’m going to prepare for myself. I’m trying to do extra to get back to my best form. And it works good for me right now, so I just continue.