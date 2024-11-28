Marks out of ten for the Rangers players involved in landslide win over Nice

Rangers recorded a stunning 4-1 win over Nice in Europa League to enhance their chances of progressing in the Europa League.

Strikes from Vaclav Cerny and Mohamed Diomande, plus a double from Hamza Igamane, gave the Ibrox side a huge victory to move them eighth in the table and on the brink of at least a play-off spot. Badredine Bouanani scored a consolation for the hosts.

We talk through each Rangers player and give them a mark out of ten for their display against the French:

Rangers celebrate their win over Nice. | AFP via Getty Images

Jack Butland: While all the focus will be on the attacking exploits of Rangers, the goalkeeper made a couple of smart stops to ensure there was no way in for Nice. Beaten by an excellent free-kick. 7

Dujon Sterling: The right-back was a real presence down his flank and his cross into the box set up the opener. Was correctly spared a penalty concession early on by VAR. Replaced by James Tavernier after an hour. 8

John Souttar: This man is a blocking machine. The in-form Scotland defender was sound throughout and marshalled the Rangers back line very well. The centre-half has all the hallmarks of a captain one day. 8

Robin Propper: Proved a more than able partner alongside Souttar. 7

Jefte: The full-back was a menace in an attacking sense, coming close with a drilled effort. Likes to take on players down the flank. Benefitted from Nice’s complete adversity to doing anything meaningful at the back. 8

Connor Barron: Recovered well from his early heart-in-mouth moment when Nice claimed for an early penalty. A tenacious presence in the Rangers midfield. 7

Vaclav Cerny opened the scoring. | AFP via Getty Images

Nicolas Raskin: Some nice passes and was able to pierce the Nice defence as the visitors flooded forward in search of a way back into the match. 7

Mohamed Diomande: Like a thief in the night, he snuck in behind the bungling Nice defender Pablo Rosario to clip the ball in for the crucial second goal. It was a glorious piece of awareness. Motored around the pitch. 9

Vaclav Cerny: Grabbed the opening goal with a deflected effort for his third Europa League goal in five matches. Continues to be a very lively threat in the Rangers front line. Came off for Ross McCausland with the win in the bag. 8

Hamza Igamane: We’ve been waiting to see the Moroccan ignite at Rangers and this was his arena, scoring his first double for the club. Capitalised on a Nice error to round the keeper and bag his first, and then showed a great piece of skill with nutmeg and caressed finish to make it 4-0. Had further chances to add to his tally but was an absolute pest to Nice. 9

Nedim Bajrami: Not the most diligent with his defensive work, but display some nice vision when on the ball. 7

Hamza Igamane celebrates scoring his second goal of the night. | AFP via Getty Images

James Tavernier (on 62 minutes): Enjoyed plenty of space to charge up the pitch. 5

Ross McCausland (on 62 minutes): Some nice moments down the right-hand side. 5

Ridvan Yilmaz (on 69 minutes): Barged through the Nice defence on more than one occasion. 6

Cyriel Dessers (on 69 minutes): Shocking miss from six yards on 89 minutes, especially after Igamane’s performance. 4