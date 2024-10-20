Rangers player ratings and gallery: great frustrater, scatterbrain, ditherer and the 3/10 non-entity

Rangers blew their chance to close the gap on Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the William Hill Premiership as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
On a blustery afternoon in Ayrshire as Storm Ashley made landfall, Rangers' title hopes were blown off course as they came off second best against a Killie side who were well worth their victory.
Philippe Clement's side barely created a chance of note throughout the match, and paid the price in the 88th minute when Marley Watkins raced through to notch a deserved winner for the home side.
The defeat leaves Rangers six points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen who battled out a 2-2 draw at Parkhead on Saturday with Celtic remaining top of the table on goal difference.
Here are how each of the Rangers players rated out of 10 for their performance at Kilmarnock...
1. Jack Butland
Had made good saves earlier on from Marley Watkins and Matty Kennedy but did not cover himself in glory for Kilmarnock's winner as he left himself in no mans land which allowed Watkins effort to trundle past him into an empty net - 5 | SNS Group
2. James Tavernier
Not the Rangers captain's worst performance, but not up to the exceptional standards he has shown in the past when he would often bail out the team in matches like this. Put one dangerous ball across the box in the first half that deserved a teammate on the end of it and almost scored direct from a corner kick. Was pushed further forward late on to no avail - 5 | SNS Group
3. Jefte
Showed more dynamism than most of his Rangers team-mates in his attempts to push forward from left-back but had also had a few scatterbrained moments, tripping over himself when in a promising position and allowing Matty Kennedy a clear run on goal with a loose touch - 5 | SNS Group
4. John Souttar
Shackled Cristiano Ronaldo in midweek but was found seriously wanting up against Marley Watkins. Had looked assured for most of the match and had one of Rangers' best attempts on goal from a corner kick but was caught dithering as Watkins outsmarted tje Scotland defender to snatch a late winner for Kilmarnock - 4 | SNS Group