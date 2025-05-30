Rangers open letter: New board reveals 'first priority' in passionate address to Ibrox faithful

Head coach search continues amid sweeping change at Rangers

On the back of Rangers’ takeover being confirmed, the new owners have written an open letter to supporters.

US-based businessman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, as well as other fresh investors, have taken control of the Ibrox club, signalling a new era in Govan.

Here is what they had to say to supporters:

New Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh, left, and Gretar Steinsson of 49ers Enterprises. | SNS Group

Dear Rangers Supporters,

We are proud to be entering a new chapter for this extraordinary club. This moment is the result of months of thoughtful discussions with club leadership and our shared confidence in Rangers’ success going forward.

To that end we’d like to tell you a bit about our thinking.

Simply put – our goal is to win trophies in Scotland and be able to compete at a high level in Europe, while laying a foundation of financial sustainability for the future.

As our first step, we are investing fresh capital into Rangers, which will be strategically deployed on and off the pitch. While we recognise the importance of resources, we believe that thoughtful, disciplined investment, guided by a clear strategy, is the path to enduring success. Every decision, whether sporting or business, will be made with the club’s long-term success and sustainability in mind.

We aim to leverage the full strength of 49ers Enterprises’ sporting expertise and operational experience, and are confident in Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell to lead this next phase. Our first priority together is clear: hiring a new men’s Head Coach. That process is already well underway, and we look forward to sharing more updates soon. We will also look to invest in talent for our teams.

Rangers finished second in the Premiership last season. | SNS Group

Moving forward, we are reconstituting the Board to bring in a few new voices and skill sets. We all owe a special thanks to the previous Board for their service. They stepped up in a difficult moment when the club needed them and laid the foundation for what comes next.

Above all, we know that true success comes from understanding and honouring what makes this club special. In our time getting to know Ibrox, Glasgow, and you, we’ve felt the pride, history, and passion that set Rangers apart. You have made it clear what this club means to you, and we take the responsibility of leading this club seriously.

We look forward to seeing you at Ibrox soon. For now, we’ll keep working, and we can’t wait for what’s ahead.

Andrew Cavenagh, Chairman