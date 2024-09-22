Rangers enjoyed a happy Ibrox homecoming as they marked their return to their home stadium with a 3-0 win over Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup.

A double from Cyriel Dessers and a penalty from James Tavernier ensured a comfortable progression to the semi-finals of the competition for Philippe Clement’s side.

The Light Blues had played their home games at Hampden Park due to the delayed refurbishment of the Copland Stand, which was still not completely open for the visit of the Taysiders.

Manager Philippe Clement had made a lot of Rangers returning home for the first time since May 14 when they beat Dundee 5-2 in the league.

Clement said: “We’ve been playing two-three months, only away games (this season). So that’s really difficult as a team.

“So we were super happy to be back. And I’m happy also that the players could give this performance also because we wanted to give the fans something special.

“But of course we should have scored maybe six or seven today and to be more clinical in that way. We need to keep on working on that.”

Here are 20 brilliant photos of Rangers fans and players enjoying their long-awaited return to Ibrox.

