Rangers to return to partially-opened Ibrox

Rangers will return to a Ibrox for the first time this season when they host Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup later this month.

The Gers were forced to play their first four home matches of the campaign against Motherwell, Dynamo Kyiv, St Johnstone and Ross County at Hampden due to renovation work on their Copland Stand being held up by a delay in materials arriving from Asia.

It was announced in mid-July that Philippe Clement’s side would play at the national stadium until the situation was resolved, with initial reports suggesting it could be October before they returned to their home ground.

However, they will now be back at Ibrox for their next scheduled home match, a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Dundee on Saturday, September 21, although the Copland Stand will remain closed as “final concourse and seating works are ongoing”.

It remains to be seen if that will have any impact on their ability to host their next home William Hill Premiership fixture against Hibs the following weekend, when attendance from their season-ticket holders would naturally be higher.

A statement from the club on Tuesday read: “Rangers Football Club today confirms our Premier Sports Cup tie with Dundee on Saturday, 21 September, will be played at Ibrox Stadium.

“Excluding the Copland Stand, where final concourse and seating works are ongoing, all areas of our home will be open for this match.”