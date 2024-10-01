Versatile Ibrox players commits future to club

Dujon Sterling has penned a new contract with Rangers, the Ibrox club has revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile 24-year-old joined Rangers in the summer of 2023 and has established himself as a key member of the first-team squad, making more than 30 appearances. Able to play in defence, midfield or out wide, the Englishman has been handed a fresh deal on enhanced terms until the summer of 2028.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is good to get it over the line,” said Sterling on his new deal. I am obviously proud. The club have rewarded me because they thought my performances were good last season and for me it is just about building on that this season. It gives me extra motivation that I want to do more, I have got the reward and now I want to repay the favour.

Dujon Sterling has been given a new contract by Rangers. | SNS Group

“It is a great place to work every day, with a good manager, teammates, staff and fans. It feels like a home and for me there was no reason to change that.”

Rangers manager Philippe Clement said: “We are delighted that Dujon has committed his future to the club. He has become a vital member of the squad over the past year since I came to the club, showing his potential in several positions and always being ready for the team.

“We are going to continue working hard together with him to get everything out of his abilities and believe he will continue to have a big impact on the squad.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that playmaker Ianis Hagi is in discussions with Rangers to resolve a contract wrangle that would allow his reintegration into the first-team squad.

Ianis Hagi has not played for Rangers in over a year. | SNS Group

Romania internationalist Hagi, 25, has not played for the Ibrox club since a League Cup in August 2023 against Morton and was told he had no future at Rangers. However, despite being made available for transfer and interest from a number of clubs, Hagi has stayed at the club and is willing to be part of the future under Clement.