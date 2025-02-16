Rangers manager Philippe Clement at full time after the 3-1 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Under pressure Belgian reacts to 3-1 win over Hearts

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement praised his side’s “mentality” after Rangers secured some measure of relief by defeating Hearts seven days after losing to Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup.

The Belgian had goalkeeper Jack Butland to thank for helping ease the pressure that has threatened to engulf the Ibrox manager. Who knows what might have been Clement’s fate had Butland not been in form – or, conversely, had Hearts striker Elton Kabangu worn his shooting boots?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping contributed greatly to Rangers’ 3-1 win as they attempted to atone for last weekend’s humiliating defeat to Queen’s Park.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement at full time after the 3-1 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Clement suffered unpleasant abuse as he left Ibrox after the loss to the Championship side but he watched Rangers get back on track here against Hearts. However, it was a far from convincing display from the visitors, who relied on Butland making four or five goal-saving interventions.

“I don't think there's a team in the world where the bar is put to win every game that can do that without having a good goalkeeper,” said Clement. “So we know we have one, he was the player of the year last season also. I'm happy to see Jack in the form he had today.”

Clement had to acknowledge the performance from his team was far from perfect but he praised Rangers’ mental strength as they prevailed against hosts who sought take advantage of the wounded visitors. “The team showed the right mentality as a group - the players who started, the players who came in - in going into the fight, which is what's necessary here (at Tynecastle)," he said. "Also against a Hearts team that went full in for the victory with an offensive playing style, with a lot of attacking players with good quality. The team dug in and took (chances) at the right moments during the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland (centre) applauds the away fans after the 3-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Clement rued two marginal offside calls that denied Rangers a goal early on through John Souttar and then late in the game, when substitute Cyriel Dessers converted for what would have been 4-1.

“It's a pity that two times also a small offside - I didn't see the images back, but I believe VAR is always right - so we scored almost two goals more in an away game, so that's good,” he said. “And the team showed the right mentality. Was it on the ball all the time with top quality like in our best games? Not today, but it was with the right mentality. And that needs to be the absolute basic.”