Rangers departure confirmed as Russell Martin bids farewell to Barry Ferguson 'asset'
Rangers assistant coach Issam Charai has left the club following the appointment of Russell Martin.
Charai, who joined the Ibrox club in January to assist Philippe Clement, remained on the coaching staff through Barry Ferguson’s interim tenure.
However, it has been mutually agreed that the Belgian-Moroccan will move on with new Rangers head coach Martin set to bring in his own backroom team.
Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart commented: “I want to place on record the sincere thanks of both the club and I to Issame for his work over the past six months.
“Through the managerial transition in February and beyond, he handled himself superbly and was a real asset to Barry and his staff during their period in charge of the team.
“As the men’s first-team moves forth into this new era under Russell, it has been agreed between the club and Issame for him to move on. For whatever comes next for him, I want to wish him the very best of luck. He will always be welcome back at Ibrox.”
Matt Gill will be Martin's assistant at Rangers having also served under him at MK Dons, Swansea and Southampton while physical performance coach, Rhys Owen, has also joined. Further additions to the backroom team are also expected.
Charai added: “As I leave Rangers, I want to thank everyone at the club for their support during my time here.
“This is a really special club, and as it enters a new era, I want to wish everyone associated with the club the very best for what comes next.
“Above all, I want to thank the Rangers supporters for their amazing backing across the period. We had some high moments and some low moments, but their support was the constant. It is something I will always remember and be forever grateful for.”
