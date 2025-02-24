Rangers, Celtic and Hearts among 7 clubs facing fixture switches as SPFL explains TV plans for key split date
Four further Scottish Premiership matches have been moved for live television coverage across late March and early April.
The games between Dundee and Rangers, Ross County and Dundee United, St Johnstone and Celtic plus Hearts against Dundee United have all been moved away from traditional 3pm Saturday kick-offs.
On Saturday, March 29, the game between Dundee and Rangers at Dens Park will now start at 5.30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.
The following day, Ross County will now host Dundee United with a 2.30pm kick-off, with Premier Sports deciding to broadcast events from the Global Energy Stadium.
The following weekend, there will be two live matches on Sunday, April 6.
At noon, St Johnstone will welcome Celtic to McDiarmid Park, live on Sky Sports, while at 2.30pm, Hearts’ home match against Dundee United at Tynecastle will be broadcast on Premier Sports.
The Scottish Professional Football League plans to announce the picks for the last round of Premiership fixtures before the split over the weekend of April 12/13 closer to the time.
