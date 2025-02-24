Latest set of Premiership TV dates have been announced

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four further Scottish Premiership matches have been moved for live television coverage across late March and early April.

The games between Dundee and Rangers, Ross County and Dundee United, St Johnstone and Celtic plus Hearts against Dundee United have all been moved away from traditional 3pm Saturday kick-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, March 29, the game between Dundee and Rangers at Dens Park will now start at 5.30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Rangers' visit to Dens Park will be shown live on Sky Sports. | SNS Group

The following day, Ross County will now host Dundee United with a 2.30pm kick-off, with Premier Sports deciding to broadcast events from the Global Energy Stadium.

The following weekend, there will be two live matches on Sunday, April 6.

At noon, St Johnstone will welcome Celtic to McDiarmid Park, live on Sky Sports, while at 2.30pm, Hearts’ home match against Dundee United at Tynecastle will be broadcast on Premier Sports.