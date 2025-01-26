Raging Rangers Ridvan Yilmaz rumours killed off as four key players absent at Tannadice

Rangers' Ridvan Yilmaz picked up an injury against Manchester United. | SNS Group

Ibrox boss has another injury-ravaged squad for Dundee Utd match

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has poured cold water on suggestions that Turkish full-back Ridvan Yilmaz is set to leave the club.

Yilmaz’s name was a notable absentee from the Rangers teamsheet for Sunday’s Premiership match against Dundee United at Tannadice, fuelling rumours that the 23-year-old may be on the move before the winter transfer window closes on February 3.

Speculation about Yilmaz’s future intensified on Saturday when he posted an Instagram story that suggested he was back in Istanbul, and his omission from the Rangers starting XI did nothing to quell the angst from supporters that the Turk may be on the move.

Rangers' Ridvan Yilmaz picked up an injury against Manchester United. | SNS Group

Yilmaz has played at left-back, right-back and left winger recently and has done well amid a Rangers injury crisis, but Clement moved to explain why the player is not on Tayside after picking up a knock in Thursday’s Europa League defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Clement added: “Ridvan is a small injury. It's not long term but he wasn't fit enough to play in these games. Also all the rumours around him that he's going to leave, I can say to the fans that it's totally not true. It's just a small injury and the last couple of days he has been in the building all the time to get treatment.”