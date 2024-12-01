'Pushed us': St Johnstone single out Rangers tactic that made it so hard for them to threaten

Saints could not break through Rangers counter-press

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari was full of praise for Rangers’ counter-press after they went down 1-0 to the Ibrox side at McDiarmid Park.

A 63rd-minute own goal from Jason Holt clinched the victory for Rangers after he was forced to put through his own net from close range by visiting captain James Tavernier

The result leaves St Johnstone in ninth place in the Premiership table and while Valakari was content with many aspects of his team’s performance, he admitted that Rangers stifled his players with their aggressive tactics without the ball.

"Of course, the result is not what we wanted,” said Valakari. “About the performance,, it was a little bit where we are with our team at this moment. There were a lot of promising moments, there was a lot of heart and soul - there was the maximum heart and soul there. But then some moments, the decision making, the final ball - maybe the calmness in the final passes - it's not there yet. But that's pretty logical.

“We wanted to stay in this match, compete, give us a chance, compete until the end, and we did it. But to push this final five minutes, we were a little bit out of energy. It was pretty easy for Ranges to defend, you know, the lead. But overall, there were no surprises from our players. I know what they are capable of doing. I know, we all know, with the players as well, what we need to improve. And that's what we are working so hard every day.

“You need to say the opponent, Rangers, I think they defended very well some moments. They had a very good counter-pressing. When we won the ball from them, they were very hungry to win the ball back. And they didn't give us this moment maybe to breathe. We try to press as high as possible. Like today against Rangers, it was not possible at some moments. They pushed us very, very low.

Then when we get them on their half, then we could have even more patience to move it there. Then we try to rush it too early, the balls into the box. And then it's hard. But yeah, the final third, it's key in this football.