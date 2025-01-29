'Proud day' as Rangers secure breakthrough star on new contract after Man Utd appearance

18 y/o commits future to Ibrox club

Rangers have rewarded youngster Findlay Curtis with a new contract following his recent first-team breakthrough.

The 18-year-old winger made his senior debut as a second half substitute in the 5-0 Scottish Cup victory over Fraserburgh at Ibrox earlier this month and also featured off the bench in the Europa League defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford four days later.

Curtis has progressed through the club's academy since the age of six and he revealed his delight at putting pen to paper on a new contract extension.

“It’s a proud day for myself, my family and friends, and it’s a good feeling to commit my future to the club," he said. “The manager has been so helpful with me and he has given me the confidence to keep on pushing. He said to me that my chance would come and to be patient. It’s now about keeping my head down, continuing to work hard, and the rewards will come.”

Rangers manager Philippe Clement, who has also handed game-time to fellow youngsters Bailey Rice and Zak Lovelace over the past fortnight, believes Curtis has merited his new deal.

“We are delighted that Findlay has committed his future to Rangers," Clement said. “He is a player who has been around our first-team set-up for a significant period of time and his hard work and dedication has been immediately clear in the opportunities he has been afforded in recent weeks.

“As a boyhood Rangers fan, he is well aware of what it takes to represent this club, and I look forward to his continued development over the coming years.”

Technical Director, Nils Koppen, added: “Along with our external recruitment strategy, the Academy is fundamental to the future success of the first-team.

“Findlay is a player who has progressed through our youth system since the age of six and his development towards the first-team is testament to his own commitment and the hard work of all the coaches who have played a part in his journey.