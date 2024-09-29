Rangers boss unsure what Souttar could do with his arms

Rangers manager Philippe Clement was adamant that Hibs should not have been awarded a penalty against his team at Ibrox. So much so, that the Belgian gave the assembled media a live demonstration of why John Souttar was innocent when it came to being penalised for handball.

The defender blocked a goalbound Mykola Kuharevych effort with his elbow and after a VAR check, referee Nick Walsh pointed to the penalty spot. Rangers keeper Jack Butland saved Kuharevych’s tame effort from 12 yards, but Clement believed Souttar should not have been punished in the first instance.

“No I totally don't agree about that,” Clement said on the penalty. “We had these discussions before the season and it was really constructive, very good with almost all the managers there, with the referee department. And you've seen a clear change in the first week of the season in that way. There were several moments that there were no penalties given in situations where last year there was a penalty.

“This one is for me in that line. We will have discussions probably this week because it's important also as a manager to explain to your players what is a penalty or not. But look back at the images, so the ball comes and John wants to block the ball so he puts his leg up.”

Referee Nick Walsh gave Hibs a penalty after checking the VAR monitor. | SNS Group

Clement then took to the stage to explain exactly why the award was incorrect in a display of body mechanics. “Maybe I better stand up,” he smiled, before quipping. “I'm not as mobile as him [Souttar]. But he puts his leg up. You cannot put your leg up with your arms like that, that's impossible. So he puts his leg up so he needs to find balance.

“So his arms are like that when he puts his leg up. And then he sees the other one has contact or is going to get contact and it's too late. And his natural reflex is to make himself smaller, to put his arm in front of him. And from one metre, the ball, not the arm there above his head, but in front of his body, the ball hits him and his arm goes up like that.

“I want to ask them what a player can do differently in that situation. It's impossible. It's biology, it's biodynamics in that way. And he makes himself smaller instead of he makes himself bigger.