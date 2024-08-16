Rangers boss takes inspiration from class of 99 - but ticket sales for cup clash tell big story

As well as providing further evidence of the footballing obsessive he admits he is, it was brave of Philippe Clement to reference a documentary chronicling Manchester United’s storied 1998-99 season while contemplating Rangers' current struggles.

Some regard the treble triumph as the Old Trafford club's greatest-ever season. Wherever it stands, Clement’s point was that it started in unpromising fashion in the Charity Shield against Arsenal, to whom they lost 3-0. “They (United) didn’t even touch the ball, or felt like they touched the ball,” commented the Belgian.

Successful enterprises are often hatched amid such inauspicious circumstances. Alex Ferguson’s side then went on to drop points in both of their opening league games.

Rangers do at least have a win under their belts against Motherwell and stand just two points adrift of Celtic. The big setback has been in the Champions League – or at least one of the qualifying rounds for that tournament, won in such dramatic fashion by Manchester United 25 years ago.

That victory is profiled in the three-part “99” documentary Clement said he had been reminded of this week following Rangers’ defeat to Dynamo Kyiv. "They (United) were really down after that first game (v Arsenal) ... but they reacted later on as a team with a lot of young players who had to learn and with several very important players like Roy Keane guiding them. That's what we need to do in the next weeks, the next months, to make the story better and better.”

Philippe Clement and Rangers take on St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup. | SNS Group

Clement might have referenced Rangers' own exploits in that same season, when they went from shambolic to treble-winners under new manager Dick Advocaat, whose first game saw his side trail 3-0 to Shelbourne in the Uefa Cup. Of course, the Dutchman was permitted to spend a fortune when tasked with taking the fight to champions Celtic, something Clement is being denied. Advocaat also enjoyed the bonus of playing home games at Ibrox.

Rangers' controversial ejection from the Champions League earlier this week has triggered such gloom that some have compared the current malaise to Craig Whyte days, when the club was valued at just £1.

It’s worth more now although it’s clear financial input is necessary. Of course, a £40 million injection would have been nice, the reward for reaching the Champions League group stage. That possibility was quashed by the midweek defeat Dynamo Kyiv, when Rangers saw £4 million – the prize for reaching the play-off round - slip down the Hampden drain.

It now means players must leave if Clement wants to conduct any further transfer market business. And therein lies another problem. Unless there is interest in them and willingness to pay their high wages, the likes of Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi are within their rights to sit tight.

Following news left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has been ruled out for at least four weeks, Clement is desperate for reinforcements. But he's also alert to the lessons of the Whyte era. “We need to lower the amount of wages," he said. "It was too expensive last season for the club. So that's one part of the story."

Ianis Hagi is one of the players clogging up the revolving Rangers door. | SNS Group

As for the players who have been informed do not feature in his plans. "They know, but they're still here," he said. "I cannot do more about that."

What a predicament Rangers are in as they make their way back to Hampden for a Premier Sports Cup tie against St Johnstone that looks likely to be played out in front of wide-open spaces. Estimates put the crowd at around 20,000. It’s August and watching Rangers already feels like a chore for many.

It's "football, bloody hell," all right, just not in the way an emotionally wiped-out Ferguson was meaning when he provided this pithy quote after Manchester United beat Bayern Munich with two late goals to win the Champions League in 1999.

Clement has re-emphasised his commitment to the club, which was telling in itself given he has only recently signed a long contract extension. "I don't run away from it,” he said. “No, I see it as maybe the biggest challenge there is.” He’s had the opportunity to head for the hills – or, at least, the sandy deserts of Saudi Arabia, reportedly. “No, no. I love this club,” he said. Only at Club Brugge, where he stayed for 16 years, has he felt the same way.

“I know we need time to build things,” he said.

Ferguson was granted that. It was the prelude to a period of unprecedented success for Manchester United. Clement pointed out the role Roy Keane played in grabbing a team by the scruff of the neck. Who have Rangers got to play that role? Skipper James Tavernier is the obvious contender. However, he is fighting flak from fans amid uncertainty about his own future. There’s goalkeeper Jack Butland, but few others. Connor Goldson, meanwhile, is enjoying the sunshine in Cyprus.

David Beckham pictured in action for Man Utd back in 1999. | Getty Images

“You didn't have to say much to the Ryan Jacks or the Barisics who were here a long time and who knew everything,” admitted Clement.

The onus is on others to show leadership and shield players less used to the pressure of playing for Rangers. “It's now with young guys with a lot of talent to help them, to guide them, to protect them also,” said Clement. “Because if they read everything what's been written about them now, they get killed.

“That was so interesting about this documentary,” he added. “At the end, people remember the good things. David Beckham is a huge star all over the UK and he deserves it. But that season he was slaughtered by everybody who was British. Everywhere, even his own fans in the beginning, and away fans.

"But that's the kind of person you need in a building, who has the balls to resist it and to keep on going and give the best of themselves and to turn things around.”