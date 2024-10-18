Philippe Clement speaks out on 'crazy' Rangers issue - 'not about me wanting to go on holidays with my wife and kids'
Rangers manager Philippe Clement believes the packed football schedule many clubs are facing is “crazy” and is risking players’ physical and mental health.
The Ibrox club face seven matches in the next 18 days across three competitions until the next international break, and will then play every midweek and weekend until the end of December. Amid some global superstars such as Man City and Spain midfielder Rodri mooting strike action over the congested calendar, Clement expects players to make decisions between their domestic and international commitments as they try to juggle all of the games ahead of them.
“Together with the players, we have to work hard to have the right recovery, the right game minutes, and going in this, let's say, crazy schedule,” Clement said ahead of Sunday’s Premiership match against Kilmarnock. “It's the first time in the history of football there have been so many games, also without winter break or anything. So for everybody in our business, in whatever country that you're working in, for sure for teams who are playing in Europe, because it's a big difference compared to teams who are not playing European football.
“It's going to be a challenge in that way. So we're working hard with the players to educate them in that way around everything besides the training in the moment that they are in the building, also the moment that they're outside of the building and at home, that they take care of their bodies in the best way.”
Pressed further on the topic, Clement continued: "It's not about having a winter break or something. It's about how many games you have, how much recovery time you have in between. It's about that. It's not about me wanting to go on holidays with my wife and my kids with Christmas or something. It's not about that. It's about physical and mental health. It's about that.
“And I know a lot of top players have been complaining about that. I've seen also a lot of top players not going to the national team now. So players are making decisions now. I think in the future, maybe players will make even more decisions around that. And one moment, they need to make a decision between clubs that pay them and the national team. It’s also a pity, because it's a big honour.
“And I know to play for your country and you do that with all your heart. So it's a really, really tough spot to put players in that way. But there's one moment, a limit on physical and mental performance. So it's important that the people who decide about how many fixtures, that they take that into account. I think UEFA and FIFA are also ex-players. Maybe they need to take more responsibility in that way also to help the new players."
