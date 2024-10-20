Philippe Clement reacts to Rangers defeat, supporter unrest and makes 'more than people see' claim
Philippe Clement said there could be no excuses as Rangers slumped to a woeful loss to Kilmarnock.
Marley Watkins claimed the only goal of the match three minutes from time on an afternoon when the visitors failed to deal adequately with the conditions, the pitch or their opponents.
The result leaves Rangers six points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the Premiership and, although Clement made clear his team would continue to run their own race, there was disappointment both at the loss and the lacklustre nature of his team’s performance.
“You get the game that you expect and all respect to Kilmarnock in that way,” said the Belgian. “But there's no excuses in that way. So we knew what conditions it was to play here.
“I was not happy with the first half. We didn't create enough chances and gave away too many situations in the duels, that we were not good enough. It was much better in the second half and that's then the disappointing thing, the moment that you take much more control of the game. The control, you get the chances there, you hit the crossbar, you have several corners, you have blocked shots, then you need to kill it off, and then it's disappointing to get the goal against like that.
“You need to win more duels, which we didn't do enough in the first half. The second half was much better. That's one part. Not only with fights do you win these kinds of games. You need to do much more than just fight.
“So all credit to Kilmarnock in the way they do it, and that's why they also have a really good record at home on the pitch here in these circumstances. But we need to adapt. There's no excuse for us.”
The Rangers fans expressed their frustration both during the game and at full-time but Clement vowed to try to turn things around.
“It's normal that they're unhappy. There's not one person in the staff or one person of the players who was happy after this game, after losing.
“We're going to work really hard with this squad and there is a lot of potential there. Much more potential than people see, maybe for the moment. So it's about working hard with them and making them better. And getting to know each other on the field in all different circumstances.”
