Philippe Clement dismisses Man Utd 'noise' as Rangers manager addresses Old Trafford absentee list

Rangers boss Philippe Clement insisted he has no interest in the “noise” around Manchester United’s struggles as he plots a way to give Ruben Amorim a fresh headache in the Europa League.

Rangers have had plenty of problems of their own this season with Clement coming under intense pressure during a run of two wins in eight around the festive period, but one of those was a 3-0 victory over rivals Celtic and they have travelled to Old Trafford having won three in a row.

The Red Devils sit 13th in the Premier League and have won only four of their last 12 games, prompting Amorim to suggest they were “the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United” before stepping back from those comments on Wednesday.

Clement, however, said the furious news cycle around Old Trafford was no concern of his as he aims to end Rangers’ long wait for an away win over an English side in Europe – their last came with a 2-1 Champions League qualifying triumph over Leeds in 1992 – and secure a first victory over United.

“Of course we know what to expect,” the Belgian said. “The most important thing for my group is to be focused on ourselves and not all the noise around them. It’s about a football game. We need to show our qualities. We need to get the best out of everybody.

“It’s not about all the noise around us. It’s about what we do on the pitch with and without a ball. And that the team is doing better and better, the last couple of months, that’s what we need to show tomorrow, to write history here.”

During his own press conference Amorim had said he could “feel the pain” of Clement, who seemed to be on the brink earlier this month before getting the backing of the Rangers board. But Clement was not concerned about Amorim’s own issues.

“I’m totally not busy with that, if the other team have high confidence or low confidence,” he said. “We had it a few weeks ago before the Old Firm that nobody gave us a chance and the team proved what they can do in big moments. It’s about being focused on ourselves.”

Rangers are one place and one point behind United in the Europa League standings, sitting eighth and right on the cusp in their bid to avoid the play-off stage.

Clement’s side made the trip south short-handed amid an ongoing defensive crisis, with many of the players who have been filling in domestically not in their European squad. Former United players Tom Lawrence and Jack Butland have returned to training but Dujon Sterling, John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Oscar Cortes remain out, while Clinton Nsiala and Ianis Hagi are ineligible and midfielder Mohamed Diomande is suspended.

“We will miss quite a few players, around eight who could be in the starting XI,” Clement said. “But it’s about all the team digging in together and getting results like they’ve been doing in the last couple of months. It’s not a new situation.”

It promises to be a special night for Rangers captain James Tavernier, a boyhood Leeds fan, who could find himself up against former team-mate Amad Diallo depending on how United line up. Diallo spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Ibrox from United, and his development since is no surprise to Tavernier.