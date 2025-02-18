Nigerian defender says Ibrox side needs to become more consistent

Rangers defender Leon Balogun believes that Rangers’ shortcomings domestically are simply down to being “too inconsistent”.

Despite qualifying for the last 16 of the Europa League, Philippe Clement’s Rangers team currently trails leaders Celtic in the Premiership by 13 points and suffered an embarrassing exit in the Scottish Cup when they lost 1-0 at home to second-tier outfit Queen’s Park.

Experienced centre-half Balogun has been in and out of the team this season due to injury, with the 36-year-old currently on the sidelines after picking up a knock against Manchester United last month. He was candid in his assessment of where the team’s issues are right now.

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has been in and out of the team this season. | SNS Group

"Too inconsistent. I think that's the most honest review I can give," Balogun said. "If you look at Europe, we've been pretty good. We got direct qualification to the round of 16, but domestically, too inconsistent."

“I mean, I don't want to be short or shy for words, but that's just the perfect description. We're too inconsistent. That's why we are where we are in the league, which is sad."

Balogun remains driven to turn the tide at Rangers. "I've been fortunate to be part of a team that successfully broke Celtic's dominance in the past, and I'd love to experience that again," he added. "However, at this moment, it's clear that we have a lot of work to do to challenge Celtic for the title.

"As things stand, we're behind in the race, and this season has highlighted the need for significant improvement. We're fully aware of the challenge ahead, but we're determined to put in the hard work necessary to close the gap and compete at the highest level to reclaim the title."

Balogun hopes that Rangers can at least continue their good form in Europe, with a last-16 tie against either Fenerbahce, Anderlecht, Bodo/Glimt or Twente awaiting next month.

Rangers trail Celtic by 13 points in the title race. | SNS Group

The Nigerian continued: "It's hard for me to say because when I've played for Rangers, we've always been pretty good in Europe. And I think there's a level of confidence that we don't have to really be afraid or hide from anyone, as long as we stick to what we want to do.

“And obviously, sometimes you need a bit of luck. but we've played some big teams like Tottenham, Manchester United. Man United was a close call, we lost in the end."

