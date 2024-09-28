'No moping': Rangers man gets huge vote of confidence after Ibrox Celtic incident

Goalkeeper impressed with skipper’s character after Old Firm abuse

Jack Butland backed “unflappable” James Tavernier after the Rangers skipper was forced again recently to show strength in the face of adversity.

The full-back suffered the brunt of fans’ anger following the 3-0 William Hill Premiership defeat at Celtic Park at the beginning of the month. Tavernier, who signed from Wigan in 2015, was confronted by one seething supporter outside Ibrox later in the day as he made his way to his car, with the unpleasant exchange shown on social media.

Since then, Rangers have recovered with three successive wins and Tavernier played his part in Rangers’ best performance of the season, a 2-0 Europa League win over Malmo in Sweden on Thursday.

Butland backed Tavernier to the hilt, with the 31-year-old saying: “He is something and someone that always stands up. But as a captain of a football club like this, it’s not an easy thing to do. What he’s done year-on-year, game-on-game, is come back through thick and thin, through really difficult moments.

“We’ve seen and witnessed some of the things that he’s been subject to. That’s part and parcel of being captain of this football club, but to come back and to keep doing what he does, to keep performing for us, to put the team on his shoulders with the penalties, with his play in general and what he does around the team.

“I can only imagine what he has to deal with on a daily basis, but what he does is perform. He keeps coming back and he keeps helping us and he keeps leading us. He lives it and he’s lived it for a long time. But it has to be like water off a duck’s back. When you have those defeats, the worst thing you can do is follow it up with another defeat.

“What you have to do is you have to dust yourself down, you’ve got to go again. That’s what this football club is all about and that’s what Tav does. So for us to see that, for him to continue to be a smiley face in the changing room, continuing to set standards and continuing to push, if he was to go the other way with us, it then becomes very difficult for everybody else.

“Tav is a very unflappable character. You see very little change in him day to day. He knows what he’s got to do, he knows the responsibility of wearing the badge, wearing the armband. If he was to come in days moping around, it would bring everyone else down. So that’s a testament to him.