Next Rangers manager to arrive 'in coming days' as new chief's role detailed

Sporting director explains lie of land in hunt for new manager

Rangers will appoint a new head coach in the “coming days”, according to the Ibrox club’s new sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

On his first official day on the job, Thelwell gave an update on the hunt for Philippe Clement’s successor - which has been going on since February - and confirmed that technical director Nils Koppen is leaving Rangers.

Outgoing Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti remains the favourite to be the next Rangers manger, with former Swansea and Southampton boss Russell Martin also heavily linked. Steven Gerrard reportedly dropped out of the race.

Kevin Thelwell, centre, is the new technical director of Rangers - and Dan Purdy, left, has also joined him. | SNS Group

Thelwell is looking to remove further uncertainty over the club’s future after a takeover by an American consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises was confirmed on Friday.

The 51-year-old, who has left a similar role with Everton, said on the Rangers website: “It’s a great honour to be joining Rangers, particularly at such an exciting moment in the club’s history.

“While there has been significant work going on in the background prior to my arrival, that naturally accelerates from today, and top of the priority list will be the appointment of a new Head Coach for our men’s first-team.

“That search has been progressing well, and the club and I look forward to bringing that to a conclusion in the coming days.”

Rangers confirmed that Thelwell had brought Dan Purdy with him from Everton to replace Nils Koppen as technical director. Koppen, who arrived from PSV Eindhoven in December 2023, initially as director of football recruitment, will work with Thelwell and Purdy to “support a smooth handover”.

Purdy’s remit at Rangers

Purdy spent 11 years at Everton working in scouting and analysis and most recently head of recruitment and Rangers stated Purdy would lead on recruitment and scouting across the men’s, women’s and academy programmes.

Thelwell arrives after three years at Everton. He previously worked for the Football Association of Wales and was head of the youth academies of Preston, Derby and Wolves, the first two working under former Rangers midfielder Billy Davies. He moved to New York Red Bulls to become head of sport for two years before his switch to Everton.

