Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager after Philippe Clement was relieved of his duties at Ibrox.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by St Mirren in the Premiership was the final straw for the Rangers hierarchy and on Sunday evening it was revealed that a settlement package had been reached with the Belgian to part ways.

Rangers are in the midst of a takeover as a group backed by American Football franchise San Francisco 49ers edges closer to completion and as a result, it will be fascinating to see who the Ibrox hierarchy choose as Clement’s successor.

Rangers still have plenty to play for in Europe this season, with an upcoming Europa League tie against Fenerbahce next month. However, they are out of the Scottish Cup and trail Celtic by 13 points in the Premiership.

We take a look at the main contenders with the bookmakers as to who may come in at Rangers.

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Jack Wilshere - 12/1 The former Arsenal and England midfielder was often linked to Rangers as a player and is now cutting his coaching teeth at Norwich City. A highly-regarded operator, but at 33-years-old is young and has never held a top managerial job. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Steven Davis - 9/1 The former Rangers midfielder won multiple trophies during his playing career at Ibrox and was caretaker the last time there was a managerial departure at the club. Currently part of Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland coaching set-up. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Kasper Hjulmand - 7/1 The 52-year-old led Denmark to major finals and revitalised the national team, but is now unattached after stepping down from his position. His previous clubs include Lyngby, Nordsjaelland and Mainz. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Wayne Rooney - 5/1 A gifted and decorated player, his managerial career has failed to ignite, most recently sacked by English Championship side Plymouth Argyle. | Getty Images Photo Sales