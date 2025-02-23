Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager after Philippe Clement was relieved of his duties at Ibrox.
Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by St Mirren in the Premiership was the final straw for the Rangers hierarchy and on Sunday evening it was revealed that a settlement package had been reached with the Belgian to part ways.
Rangers are in the midst of a takeover as a group backed by American Football franchise San Francisco 49ers edges closer to completion and as a result, it will be fascinating to see who the Ibrox hierarchy choose as Clement’s successor.
Rangers still have plenty to play for in Europe this season, with an upcoming Europa League tie against Fenerbahce next month. However, they are out of the Scottish Cup and trail Celtic by 13 points in the Premiership.
We take a look at the main contenders with the bookmakers as to who may come in at Rangers.
