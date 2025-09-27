Loaned out Rangers man making waves in European top flight with three-match scoring spree
Rangers may have endured a difficult start to the season but one of their loaned out players is enjoying a far better time of things on the continent.
Ross McCausland completed a season-long loan move to Aris Limassol in August in a deal which also contains a conditional obligation to buy.
The Northern Ireland winger scored seven goals in 64 appearances for Rangers but was deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Russell Martin following his summer appointment.
The move to Cyprus saw McCausland reunite with former Rangers team-mate Connor Goldson, who joined Aris the previous summer after his Ibrox contract expired.
And the 22-year-old has certainly made an impression with his loan club after scoring in three consecutive games across the past fortnight to help his side to the top of the table.
His first goal for Aris arrived against Olympiakos Nicosia on September 15 as his 15th minute opener, a close range left-foot finish from six yards, proved the catalyst for a 2-0 win.
McCausland scored again in the 3-2 defeat to AEK Larnaca on September 22, netting the first goal of the match in the 8th minute after arriving at the back post to convert a low cross. And he made it three goals in three games in the 3-0 win over Ethnikos Achna on Friday which sent Aris to the summit of the Cypriot top flight.
McCausland put his side 2-0 up in the 55th minute, starting and finishing a lovely move which ended with the Rangers loanee drilling a low right-foot finish into the bottom corner from 10 yards.
