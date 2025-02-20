Kemar Roofe finds 'massive' new club eight months after departing Rangers

Striker ends exile with return to familiar league

Former Rangers striker Kemar Roofe is finally back in football after signing for a new club eight months after departing Ibrox.

Roofe was signed for Rangers by Steven Gerrard in 2020 in a £4.5million transfer from Anderlecht and while his time in Govan was plagued by injury, he was a profilic scorer when fit, netting 38 times in 102 appearances.

He left the club at the end of last season after manager Philippe Clement decided against renewing his contract. The Jamaican international has been without a club ever since, but has now ended his exile by returning to a familiar league.

Kemar Roofe at full time after his final appearance for Rangers against Dundee at Ibrox on May 14, 2024. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Roofe made over 100 appearances in the EFL Championship during a three-year spell at Leeds United earlier in his career and he is now back in the English second tier after signing a short-term deal with Derby County.

The 32-year-old has joined the Rams until the end of the season and has become new manager John Eustace’s first signing at Pride Park in the hope that he can provide the goals that will aid his new club's survival battle.

The move is subject to international clearance, but Roofe could be involved in Saturday’s clash with Millwall.

Speaking to RamsTV, Roofe said: "This is a massive club. Even just coming to the training ground, the facilities speak for themselves. The new gaffer was also a major influence on my decision to come here. I have also worked with Keith Downing as my youth team manager, so I know him.

"I've come and trained with the squad, the players, the staff, and everybody has made me feel welcome as if I've been here for months already.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm always ready. I'll do my best whenever I'm called upon."

Roofe also explained how he has kept himself in shape since leaving Rangers.

"It's a move that I wasn't expecting at all from start to finish, but I won't get into the meat of it because it's all complicated, but the final part is the most important and I'm here now and I'm excited to get going," he added.