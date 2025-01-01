'Just the way it is': Rangers' huge talking point dissected by chief character

Czech talisman raring to go for visit of Celtic

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From so-called imposter to indispensable. If only the Rangers team as a group had improved this season at the same rate as former fall guy Vaclav Cerny, then Thursday’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox might have something resting on it.

That’s not to say Cerny is beyond criticism. However, recent condemnation has come not because he has fallen short on the park, as was the case earlier this season. Rather, he has been put under the microscope – or more accurately, his manager has – because he was not on the pitch at all when Rangers needed their winger most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now regarded as the Ibrox side's most potent weapon following a slow start to life on loan from Wolfsburg, the 27-year-old was conspicuous by his absence on Sunday against Motherwell.

Vaclav Cerny and Rangers are feeling the heat after two poor results during Christmas. | SNS Group

Once his absence from the first XI would not have provoked too many grumbles – indeed, might have been welcomed. Now it’s become a source of great agitation and is the latest stick with which to beat Philippe Clement, the under-fire Ibrox manager.

To rest or not to rest prior to such a big game as the Old Firm derby, that is the question. Cerny does not see the problem – he was feeling washed-out and made a request to be taken out of the firing line amid a hectic festive schedule, with the appeal seemingly backed up by Ibrox medical staff.

“We had a chat,” Cerny confirmed on Tuesday. “Not only with the manager, but with people around who take care of us. I was okay, but I just said it because I was getting tired. I think it's pretty normal at this stage of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Czech Republic international has played 27 times for club and country already during this campaign. He could play at least this number of games in the second half of the season having appeared 36 times in the entirety of the last campaign.

“When we come in every single morning we get questions about how we feel,” Cerny explained. “Some of us play a lot, some of us play less. So every single day you talk about your programme, what you're going to do.

“It's just those little conversations you have. It's just so normal not to start one of the 30 games. It shouldn't even be a question.”

It might not have been an issue had Rangers been competent enough to take care of business at Motherwell, which of course ought to have been the case. But their squad shortcomings were plain for all to see during an opening 45 minutes when they conceded twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaclav Cerny and other Rangers players have been rested at times under manager Philippe Clement. | SNS Group

Cerny’s break was short-lived. Concern about Red Energy Deficiency numbers and other such physiology issues relating to sports science were shelved amid the dire circumstances, with Rangers having already dropped three points in their previous outing against St Mirren (when Cerny played all 90 plus minutes).

As would have been the case prior to kick-off in the days of Jock Wallace, Cerny was told to get his butt out there for the second half.

Tired or otherwise, the winger still ended up playing over 50 minutes against Motherwell, including stoppage time, having been brought on alongside Hamza Igamane in a desperate attempt to rescue the situation. Two goals from the latter substitute secured a draw but little relief and means Rangers are now 14 points behind their rivals going into Thursday’s match at Ibrox.

The controversy about Cerny’s absence from the start against Motherwell is a support-splitting issue that has dominated the countdown to a fixture that might yet go a long way to shaping Clement’s future. After all, the winger is one of Rangers’ best players. With every point a prisoner at the moment, he’s needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I appreciate that,” said Cerny. “That (impression) is what I wanted to create. I want people to think that I'm someone who can help this team every single game.

“That's what I'm trying to do also. But the other part I want to say is that we have a strong squad… I've played around 35 games. There are other players who are coming back from injuries and need minutes. I'm also not the coach. I was asked, and I said I was feeling a bit tired. I think it's pretty normal to still be able to go with the team and be able to help if possible. But there is a choice to be made about not starting me and that’s it.”

Vaclav Cerny has also been used consistently for Czechia. | Getty Images

Cerny acknowledged the furore but made the reasonable point that those who are not finely-tuned athletes cannot hope to understand the physical toll taken by top-flight matches every three or four days. “I've never seen a player with this schedule who plays in every single game,” he said.

“I've played every game for the national team. I've played every game for Rangers I was able to play. And we have a strong squad. It's normal to rotate. It's just the way it is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The subsequent commotion is also a bit of a red herring. Whether Cerny played or not against Motherwell is not really the issue. It’s why weren't Rangers able to cope without him. Of course, now the pressure is on the winger to produce the goods against Celtic. Does he feel ready to start? “I think so, yes,” he said.