Home comforts for Rangers as they take down Dundee

Philippe Clement stressed how much his players relished being back at Ibrox as Rangers booked a quick return to Hampden with a 3-0 win over Dundee.

A Cyriel Dessers double and James Tavernier penalty – after Dessers was hauled down by Mo Sylla – was an impressive way to resume life at Ibrox, with several home players playing at the stadium for the first time.

As many as seven made their maiden appearance for Rangers at Ibrox, where the hosts were playing for the first time since a 5-2 win over the same opponents on 14 May. “I'm pleased about the goals but also about the clean sheet,” said the manager. “That's very important. And I'm pleased also with so many new faces. It's the first time at Ibrox that they feel the energy, that they feel the fans, and the fans can also see the new players coming in and performing already very well.

"But it's just the start of a story. I see also a lot of things we still can improve. So I'm hungry about that.”

Philippe Clement gives Rangers' Ibrox return the thumbs-up. | SNS Group

Clement has already described the Ibrox exile of 130 days as “feeling like ten years”. It has been an additional stress during some already difficult times for the club.

“We've been playing like two-to-three months only away games,” said Clement. “That's really difficult as a team, so we were super happy to be back. And I'm happy also that the players could give this performance also, because we wanted to give the fans something special. Of course we should have scored maybe six or seven today. To be more clinical in that way, we need to keep on working on that.

“This is only the start of this team together,” he added. “It's a positive way to get the result today, with the quality they showed. It's just the start. There's still a lot of things to improve.”