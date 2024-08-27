Ianis Hagi has revealed he wants to stay at Rangers. | SNS Group

Frozen out international star wants to stay at Ibrox

Ianis Hagi insists he is willing to stay and fight for his place at Rangers despite his ongoing exile from the first-team.

The Romanian international has yet to feature for the Ibrox club this season despite appearing in all four matches for his country at Euro 2024 this summer. The 25-year-old has been training and playing with the Rangers B team, scoring a hat-trick in a recent friendly match against Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hagi, who is under contract until 2026, has been widely expected to depart Rangers ahead of Friday's transfer deadline as the club look to free up wages for new recruits. He was offered a chance to return to his homeland this week but rejected a move to Rapid Bucharest. There were also reports of interest from Fiorentina earlier in the window but no move materialised.

Hagi joined Rangers permanently from Genk in 2020 after an initial loan spell. He has made 99 appearances for the club to date, the last of which came against Servette in Champions League qualifying under Michael Beale last July, and has netted 16 goals. He spent last season out on-loan at Alaves in Spain and has not featured under Philippe Clement since the Belgian took over last October.

Ianis Hagi has revealed he wants to stay at rangers. | SNS Group

A clause in his contract that would see Hagi earn a significant wage rise on his 100th appearance is rumoured to be behind him being frozen out of the picture.

Hagi has now addressed the issue by taking to social media and insisting that he is willing to "navigate" a solution that would allow him to rekindle his Rangers career.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Hagi said: "I've been aware of the noise and speculation regarding my situation, my role and my contract in the club.

"I have loved playing for Rangers and the Ibrox fans since the moment I got here. I want to make it clear, I have never once asked to leave this football club. I will always make myself available, and there's always a way to navigate around any situation if there's a will on both sides and that was communicated officially weeks ago by me and my team.