Gilligan reveals Ibrox side a ‘well on’ in their search for Bisgrove successor

Rangers interim chairman John Gilligan says the club is “well on” in its search for new chief executive.

The Ibrox club has been searching for CEO after James Bisgrove left for Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia during the summer. A number of names have been linked with the vacancy, including St Mirren’s Jim Gillespie, and with Gilligan now in post to replace John Bennett as chairman in a caretaker capacity, the 72-year-old hopes progress can be made on filling a substantial void in the Rangers board room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are well on,” said Gilligan on the CEO search. “We have quite a number of people around it who we can pick up with again. We are moving quickly on it.

Rangers hope to have a new CEO at Ibrox soon. | SNS Group

“They need to have a strong business acumen, experience, they need to have ran businesses where there’s pressure and ned to deliver. It can’t be a comfortable business because the stress and pressure of being CEO of a football club is pretty big.

“They need to be a good communicator and getting to people. And they need a tremendous work ethic because it goes without saying it’s unbelievably difficult. They need to be a good person. I like decent people.”

Given the time that elapsed since Bisgrove vacated Ibrox, it was put to Gilligan that finding a suitable candidate is proving tricky. Both the Scottish Rugby Union and Scottish Golf have struggled to fill their own CEO positions of late. Gilligan denied that was the case.

"This is Rangers Football Club and with respect to the other sports [rugby and golf], football is the dominant sport in the country and much more attractive,” said Gilligan. “As a golfer - certainly not a rugby player! - I accept that. We would expect to attract a top-level candidate.

Rangers are searching for a successor to James Bisgrove as chief executive. | SNS Group

Gilligan also believes the ideal candidates must have a football background. “It would need to be someone exceptional,” he said of someone away from the sport. “When you are recruiting you are looking at four or five must haves. That’s not really a must have. But it’s pretty close. If someone exceptional appeared ...