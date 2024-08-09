'I get why they're doing that': Hampden's Rangers touch explained

Hutton opens up on Ibrox club’s temporary flit to national stadium

Alan Hutton has urged Rangers to embrace playing at Hampden as his old club prepare to relocate to the national stadium for an unspecified number of matches.

The first will come against Motherwell in the Premiership on Saturday and Rangers will continue at their temporary home ground against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday in the second leg of a Champions League third round qualifying tie.

The branding has already started to go up at national stadium as it transforms into Rangers’ home ground. It might not be until Autumn when the club can return to Ibrox following a delay to renovations to the Copland Stand. Hutton admitted it felt strange making references to Rangers trying to finish the job off “at Hampden” following the 1-1 draw against Dynamo Kyiv in Poland earlier this week in his role as co-commentator for Premier Sports.

He also knows Rangers would rather be taking the Ukrainians to Ibrox, the scene of so many famous European nights. There’s also the unknown factor of what the Hampden pitch will be like having been hurriedly relaid. Hutton expects it to be fine but heavy rain fell in Glasgow on Thursday night. Nevertheless, the former Scotland international stressed there can be no excuses as Rangers get set to play games in three different competitions at their temporary home in the coming weeks.

Alan Hutton promotes Premier Sports' coverage of Scottish football. | SNS Group

“Of course you'd rather be at Ibrox,” said Hutton. “Bottom line, we've seen enough games there to know what the atmosphere can be like. It's not to be. I don't think the players will now be focusing on that.

"They know they're coming to Hampden,” he continued. “I even felt strange doing co-commentary the other night, having to say the second leg was now coming back to Hampden!

"They've been there before enough and had highs and lows there. The pitch is really good. The fans will come in their tens of thousands and that is their home now for the moment. They'll have to deal with it.

"They have to make it their home,” he added. “I saw all the Rangers branding outside the stadium has gone up and I get why they're doing that. They're trying to make it feel comfortable and the team needs the fans.

"I know it's a cliche but they are the 12th man. The team will need them. As soon as the decision was made, just get on with it. If the season doesn't quite go to plan, don't use it as an excuse."

Rangers will play their 'home' matches at Hampden. | SNS Group

Hutton won 50 caps for Scotland and so has plenty of experience of the stadium for club and country. He admits he preferred a stadium where the stands are closer to the pitch, as at Ibrox. But on its day or, indeed, night, there was no match for Hampden.

“I've been there enough times and played there enough times to know it can be a great atmosphere,” he said. “Personally I like stadiums when the stands are really close to the pitch. I think that heightens everything.

"But as I say, the players know where they stand now and the players cannot use this as an excuse. They've got to get on with it.

"I understand the criticism it gets. I loved every moment of playing there and some of the atmospheres were tremendous. Some were not quite so good, depending on how the teams were going. From a fan's perspective, behind the goal the view isn't as good. If the crowd turn up, you can make a lot of noise in that stadium and I'm sure that's what Philippe Clement and his team will be hoping for."