What channel is Hearts v Rangers on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Hearts and Rangers meet in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon.
The Jambos are looking to break into the top six after going on an unbeaten run this year, while Rangers are in desperate need of a victory following last weekend’s horrendous Scottish Cup defeat by Queen’s Park.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Hearts v Rangers match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Hearts v Rangers takes place on Sunday, February 16 at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at noon.
Hearts v Rangers TV channel
Sky Sports have chosen the match for live coverage. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football
Hearts v Rangers live stream
Sky Sports will show the match on their website and on the Sky Go app.
Hearts v Rangers highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated at 11.30pm on BBC One.
Hearts v Rangers team news
Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is currently undergoing protocols for concussion but could still feature, while Lewis Neilson has recovered after coming off early on against St Mirren last Monday. Craig Halkett (hamstring), Frankie Kent (quad) and Stephen Kingsley (hamstring) are out.
Rangers have no fresh injury problems. Danilo, Leon Balogun, Connor Barron, Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo have been sidelined in recent games.
Referee John Beaton will take charge of proceedings at Tynecastle.
