How Rangers were undone by Motherwell as 'lions' analogy made after stunning Ibrox result

Motherwell boss explains tactics and how his team earned Rangers success

Motherwell manager Michael Wimmer hailed the club’s “lions” after his players stunned Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox and praised them for executing the gameplan.

Goals from Luke Armstrong and Tom Sparrow put Motherwell 2-0 up by the half-hour mark and while Rangers reduced the deficit on 54 minutes through Cyriel Dessers, the Steelmen held firm and picked up a vital three points.

Motherwell have now moved into sixth in the Premiership and Wimmer explained just how impressed he was with his players given the infancy of his tenure.

Motherwell's Ewan Wilson (L) and Dom Thompson celebrate at full time against Rangers. | SNS Group

“I am very happy,” said Wimmer. “I am very proud of the guys, they did it really well. It went just as I did in my mind before the game.

“The guys found the right balance between high press and low press. Also in possession it was important not to play only long balls. If you do that then you have no time to relax a little bit. I was really proud that the second goal was just as we spoke about in analysis.

“This is a great stadium, the atmosphere is perfect, it is brilliant so to win here makes me proud. But it is not my work, it is the work from the player on the pitch. They worked like lions, they had a lot of courage and a lot of confidence and they deserved to win.

“I am very proud of them.”

Michael Wimmer guided Motherwell to a win at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Wimmer said the character that his team displayed when Rangers scored did not shock him as it was the same during the midweek win over Dundee.

“I wws not surprised (about response to Rangers goal) the team has a great character,” he continued. “They stay together and they work together. Of course, we did not have a lot of possession in the second half. They pushed us and we had to defend too deep.

“Rangers had maybe three or four chances and I think with the quality of the players and the atmosphere of the stadium this is normal. The manager can talk, talk, talk but in the end confidence coms from results. With wins you get confidence. If you try to keep possession and you succeed hat builds confidence.