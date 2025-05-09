How Champions League shake-up affects Celtic and Rangers as Ibrox side hit with two extra games

Europa League finalists have big consequences for Ibrox side

Rangers will have to play two extra games in their quest to reach the Champions League next season after they were pushed down into the second qualifying round.

The Ibrox club will finish second in the Scottish Premiership and as a result go into the league path of the Champions League qualifiers in the 2025/26 edition. It had been anticipated that they would enter at the third qualifying round but due to both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur reaching the Europa League final, they will now come in a stage earlier.

Rangers and Celtic face Champions League qualifiers next season. | SNS Group

The winners of the Europa League will get automatic qualification to the Champions League main phase, ensuring six representatives from the English Premier League. As a consequence, Scottish football has lost its spot in the third qualifying round as the tournament is reconfigured to allow all the English sides to enter in the league phase.

Rangers’ Champions League qualification campaign will therefore start on either July 22 or July 23 when they play in the second qualifying round. They are guaranteed to be seeded and could face either Norwegian side Brann Bergen, Greek outfit Panathinaikos, or the second placed teams from the Czech, Swiss or Austrian top flights. The final list will be compiled once all the domestic leagues are concluded.

The second leg of the second qualifying round takes place on July 29/30 and the draw will be made on June 18.

Rangers play before start of domestic term

The changes are significant for Rangers because it means they will have a round of European football before the domestic season gets under way. With the Ibrox club in the process of a takeover from the 49ers and Andrew Cavenagh, plus the ongoing search for new head coach, it cuts down the amount of time they have before the competitive action gets under way.

The third qualifying round takes place on August 5/6 and August 12, with the play-off round booked in for the last two weeks of August (19/20, 26/27). Possible opponents come from France, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium and Turkey.

Rangers entered the Champions League in the third qualifying round this term, only to be defeated over two legs by Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv. To be guaranteed at least Europa League main-phase football, Rangers must reach the third qualifying round next season. An exit at the second qualifying round would put them into the qualifiers for Europe’s second-tier tournament.

Manchester United reached the Europa League final and will face fellow EPL side Tottenham Hotspur. | Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur secured their places in the Europa League final on Thursday night by overcoming Athletic Bilbao and Bodo/Glimt respectively. Their progress does not impact upon Scottish champions Celtic, who enter the Champions League next season and will come in at the play-off round as one of the seeded teams.