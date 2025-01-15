Scotland U21 gets better of fellow Ibrox loanee

Rangers prospect Robbie Fraser has made an instant impact at his loan club by scoring the winning goal on his first start.

The 21-year-old joined Livingston at the start of January on a deal until the end of the season and made his first appearance for the Championship side as a 54th minute substitute in the 2-0 defeat at Queen's Park last week.

The Scotland Under-21 international was handed his first start by manager David Martindale for the midweek match against Airdrie at the Tony Macaroni Arena and responded by scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory for the promotion hopefuls.

Rangers youngster Robbie Fraser at full time after his substitute appearance against Tottenham at Ibrox in December. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Fraser was also involved in Livi's opener on five minutes as his defence-splitting pass found Cristian Montano, whose low cross was turned into the net by Diamonds defender Lewis Strapp for an own goal.

Airdrie levelled quickly through Chris Mochrie but Fraser ensured himself of a home debut to remember by racing into the box to fire a low finish past another loaned out Rangers youngster, Kieran Wright, early in the second half.

Livingston assistant manager Brian Rice hailed the contribution of the recent arrival from Ibrox, who also had a goal chalked off for a foul on the Airdrie goalkeeper.

"Robbie's done well," Rice said. "It was a great pass into him, a good first touch, and a wee bit of composure to score his first goal, and the winning goal.

"Robbie gave us energy. He gave us life about us, and showed us what a good player he is. Robbie's come in and he's taken his chance. I thought he done really well the kid."