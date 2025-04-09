Four Rangers stars walking tightrope against Athletic Bilbao amid risk of Europa League ban

Quartet one booking away from suspension

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are without two key players for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao with four more at risk of missing the return leg in Spain.

John Souttar and Mohamed Diomande are suspended for the Ibrox showdown this Thursday to due an accumulation of bookings during the Europa League campaign thus far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diomande has already served a suspension after collecting three yellow cards against Malmo, Nice and Tottenham in the group stages which forced him to sit out the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in January.

Mohamed Diomande receives a yellow card against Fenerbahce which has ruled him out of the Europa League quarter-final first leg against Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Subsequent bookings against Union Saint-Gilloise and in the last 16 second leg penalty shoot-out victory over Fenerbahce at Ibrox has resulted in the Ivorian breaching the threshold again after taking his tally to five cautions.

Souttar collected his third booking of the competition against Fenerbahce last month, triggering an automatic one-match ban, which the centre-back will serve against Bilbao this week.

Both players will be free to return for the second leg at the Estadio de San Mamés next Thursday, but a quartet of team-mates are walking a suspension tightrope ahead of that match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Barron, Nico Raskin, Jefte and Hamza Igamane have received two bookings in the tournament to date, meaning that a yellow card against Bilbao on Thursday would rule them out of the second leg.

The disciplinary slate is wiped clean following the conclusion of the quarter-finals which will ensure that Rangers would be free of any suspensions concerns ahead of the final, should they make it through to the semis, providing they do not receive any red cards in the last four, where either Manchester United or Lyon lie in wait.